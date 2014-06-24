10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! More sunny weather on the way for New York City. Let’s dig into the news.

1. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer had a rough time at the Cannes advertising festival last week. Her on stage performance was panned. And then, she reportedly fell asleep and showed up late to an important meeting.

2. Bloomberg reports that Apple will be selling two new iPhone models in September — a 5.5-inch model and a 4.7-inch model. They will be thinner, and more rounded on the edges than the current model.

3. Here’s some information on Sundar Pichai, the man who has risen at Google to become the second most important executive at the company.

4. Speaking of Google executives, Craig Barratt, who leads Google’s projects to deliver internet around the world is now shown on its page of executives. He is in charge of “access and energy.” Being listed with YouTube, Android, and ads leaders shows how important his role is at Google.

5. Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s new head of retail has written a blog post about her transition to a new job.

6. Microsoft is continuing to make Android phones through Nokia. Today, it’s releasing another low-cost model called the X2.

7. Free apps with in-app payments account for 98% of Google’s app store’s revenues.

8. Forrester Research surveyed teens about Facebook, and it was the most popular social network by a long shot, and they’re using it more today than were last year. One of the great looming fears for Facebook is that teens think it’s boring and they will ditch it.

9. If you bought Google’s high-end laptop, the Chromebook Pixel, with an LTE connection, you were supposed to get 2 years worth of 100 MB of free wireless from Verizon. However, after a year, Verizon is already pulling the connection and charging people.

10. Here are the 15 most important people in the robotics industry.

