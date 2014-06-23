10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

AP Marissa Mayer speaks at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Good morning! It’s a gorgeous, warm day here in New York City. Hope all is well where you are. Let’s tackle the news:

1. Google paid $US555 million to acquire Dropcam, a company that video records your home for security. Dropcam will be a part of the Nest group at Google.

2. Marissa Mayer wants to get Yahoo revenue growing by making the company a media empire.

3. Uber is making it hard for its early investors to sell their shares right now.

4. Christopher Mims at the Wall Street Journal visited the home of internet-connected home the SmartThings’ CEO.

He was unimpressed.

5. Ahead of Google’s big developer conference, I/O, which is this week, it posted additional information about Android Wear, its operating system for wearables.



6. At Amazon’s smartphone event, Jeff Bezos had lunch with Amazon customers.

He autographed an iPhone and wrote a funny note on it.

7. Cloud storage company Box is in talks to raise some more money from PE firm TPG before it IPOs. Box has a healthy burn rate, so it needs the cash. It’s supposedly going to IPO soon.

8. Vice Magazine says it will be doing $US1 billion in revenue by the end of next year — here’s where its money comes from.



9. Here’s the inside story of “Yo”. A “stupid” app that went from being rejected by Apple to being in the top 5 free rankings.

10. We took a tour of LinkedIn’s offices.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.