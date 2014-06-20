10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Apple’s SVP of design Jony Ive

Good morning! It should be a warm, sunny day here in New York. Let’s get to the news, then let’s get to the weekend (in a few hours).

1. Apple’s iWatch will go into production in July and be out by October, according to Reuters. It’s going to have a 2.5-inch screen rectangular screen.

2. The WSJ also has an iWatch report. It says Apple is planning to make 10-15 million this year, and it will come in multiple sizes.

3. Here’s an interview with the designer who led development of Facebook’s new photo messaging app, Slingshot. He says he’s trying to create a new way for people to share stories.

4. That goofy app called Yo that just sends the word “Yo” to people has rocketed up the App Store charts (currently at #5) and now has well over 200,000 users.

5. Speaking of goofy apps, last night everyone was talking about Washboard, a website that sends you $US20 in quarters, but charges $US26.99. The guy that built the site says it’s not exactly a serious business, but he thought it might help people that need to go to the bank to get quarters for their laundry.

6. More from the Twitter executive shakeup: Adam Bain, head of sales, will oversee business development, and Gabriel Stricker, will over see media.

7. The Supreme Court made it harder to patent ideas and processes, which will make it harder for patent trolls to sue software companies.

8. Here’s what it’s like walking around Stanford University, the school that’s in the heart of Silicon Valley and is pumping out tech prodigies.



9. Oracle dropped more than 6% after-hours after it whiffed on earnings.

10. Silicon Valley investors are using a service called “Product Hunt” to discover the next big thing in tech.

