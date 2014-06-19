10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! We’re looking at a 50-50 shot of rain today in New York. So, pack an umbrella to be safe. Here’s the news:

1. Amazon revealed its first ever smartphone, the Fire phone.

2. The thing that’s shocking about the Fire phone is the price — it’s more expensive than the average iPhone. Why is Amazon doing this? Our theory: it wants to limit early sales while it tests out what works with the phone.

3. The most disruptive feature of the Amazon phone: Free, unlimited storage of all the photos you take with the phone. This should be standard from all phone makers.

4. T-Mobile announced a new program that will let people test drive an iPhone 5S for a week. The idea is to let people try out T-Mobile’s network to see that it’s not as bad as they think.

5. T-Mobile also announced that it would let people stream music from Rhapsody and not have it count against their data caps. Great, right? Not really. It’s a bad precedent for anyone that cares about net neutrality.

6. The latest interesting mobile app is called, “Yo.” All it does is send a notification to people that says “Yo.” Yet, it got $US1 million in funding.

7. Facebook is taking a big shot at Cisco: Facebook announced a new computer networking switch. It will make it open source by the end of the year, and it has implications for the enterprise software industry.

8. The iPhone 6 is likely to have a barometer.

9. Adobe released a new pen and ruler kit designed for the iPad.

10. Facebook went down for a few hours overnight (NYC time), but it’s back up now.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

