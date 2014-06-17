10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! We’re in for a hot one here in New York City. Let’s get to the news:

1. The New York Times ran a transcript of its interview with Jony Ive. Ive doesn’t do many interviews, so it’s worth reading to hear his take on Apple’s design process, and the post-Steve Jobs era.

2. Amazon gave Wired exclusive access to see its massive, sprawling warehouse operations in person.

3. Nuance, the speech recognition company, has talked about selling itself, possibly to Samsung, or private equity groups. This would be interesting for Apple, which leaned on Nuance technology for Siri, and other dictation features.

4. Here’s what it’s like using a $US6,097 toilet.

5. Apple has settled its e-book civil class action lawsuit. It was being sued for $US840 million by people who say they were overcharged for e-books thanks to Apple. The settlement is contingent upon Apple’s appeal of last year’s antitrust ruling about e-books.

6. Meet the next GoPro: Hexo is a drone with a camera that follows you by using your iPhone. It allows people to get even better footage in extreme situations like being on a mountain snowboarding.

7. Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, has a pretty interesting analysis of the technology startup world and its tendency to “pivot”. It’s worth reading in full, but basically he says that startups are a crap shoot, so you just get smart people together who can try every different idea quickly until you land on something that works. It’s not tech, it’s psychology.

8. 24-year-old YouTube star Felix Kjellberg makes $US4 million a year playing video games and offering commentary on the games through YouTube.

9. Emojis have been updated, and there are 250 new characters for people to use.

10. Where the world spends its time online: Social media is dominant, but portals are a surprising second.

