10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! We’re in for some solid weather here in New York. Let’s look at the news:

1. The New York Times did a big profile of Tim Cook. In the profile we get confirmation that the iWatch is coming in Q4, and we hear from Apple’s lead designer, Jony Ive, who says he doesn’t think anything has changed at Apple.

2. John Gruber at Daring Fireball happened to have written a big essay on Tim Cook and Apple. Frankly, it’s a better read than the NYT’s story. Gruber argues that Cook has delivered operational excellence to Apple making it a better operating company.

3. Why is Amazon doing its own smartphone? Because it wants to dig itself deeper into users’ lives, eliminating the friction between “I want that,” and “I have that.”

4. Meet Michael Graves, a designer who is dedicating himself to building better medical/hospital devices for patients.

5. Samsung family patriarch Lee Kun-hee has been ill and that could have consequences for the sprawling net of Samsung businesses.

6. Fortune has a big, very flattering profile of Tony Fadell, founder of Nest. There isn’t much new in there, but we learn that Nest has sold just 500,000 thermostats.

7. Japanese messaging app LINE generated $US1.5 million in total sales in one month just by letting users create and sell their own stickers. Mobile messaging is huge, and this yet another example of the unusual ways these companies can make money without advertising.

8. The former COO of BuzzFeed, Jon Steinberg has a new gig: CEO of the DailyMail’s North American operations.

9. A Q&A with the CEO of Lytro, the camera that does multiple focus points.

10. Leaked documents show the plan for phasing out the Nokia brand.

