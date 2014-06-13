10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

It’s Friday the thirteenth! If it makes you feel any better, a black cat crossed our path the other day, and so far things have been fine. (Knocks wood.) Let’s get to the news before it’s too late.

1. Twitter’s COO Ali Rowghani is out of the company, and we’re told it’s all about making product decisions better and faster. Rowghani was overseeing product and CEO Dick Costolo wanted to have product report directly into him.

2. Twitter’s media group is also going to get a shake up. It will now report into the communications and marketing leader, Gabriel Stricker.

3. Google is going to reveal a new health and fitness tracking platform at its big developer conference, I/O, called “Google Fit.”

4. Samsung revealed a bunch of new tablets last night. They are thinner than the iPad, and have a sharper screen.

5. Elon Musk decided to open up all of Tesla’s patents. He hopes that other companies will use Tesla’s technology to make more electric cars.

6. Meet Bill Ready, the guy who is likely to take over PayPal. Ready is CEO of Braintree, a payments company eBay bought for $US800 million in 2013.

7. Apple retail leader Angela Ahrendts sent her first memo to the retail team. In it she says the stores need to stay as simple as Apple’s products even though they will be expanding into new markets.

8. The Daily Show had a segment mocking people wearing Google Glass.

9. Vessyl is a cup that can detect exactly what you are drinking when you pour liquid into it and it can give you nutritional information on that drink.

10. Univision held talks with CBS and Time Warner about selling. It wants $US20 billion. TV is still a pretty great business.

