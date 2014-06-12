10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Another overcast day here in New York. Let’s dig into today’s news.

1. Twitter is going through executive turmoil — again. COO Ali Rowghani is seeing his role diminished. He was previously responsible for leading growth at Twitter, and he oversaw product, but he no longer has control over that. Rowghani also sold shares of Twitter stock which didn’t go over well in the company.

2. Amazon released a music streaming service as part of its Prime subscription package. The streaming service is pretty tepid right now. It doesn’t have music from the Universal Music Group, and it only has songs that are 6 months old.

3. BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti did a super long interview. We haven’t read the whole thing, but at the top of is this interesting quote about the New York Times’ internal report on innovation at the company: “The report was a little too harsh on their tech and product team, and not critical enough on their editorial team.”

4. We heard from an industry source that Uber is going to do $US10 billion in gross revenue, with $US2 billion in net revenue (since it keeps 20% of fares).

5. Speaking of Uber, Farhad Manjoo at The New York Times argues that Uber, and companies like it, could eventually lead to people needing to own fewer cars.

6. Facebook is going to let users see the data it has collected on them as well as an ability to change that data, and opt out of seeing ads they don’t like.



7. Netflix continues its war with Verizon over internet speeds saying that Verizon is basically shutting down traffic lanes during rush hour.

8. HP is developing a new type of computer that it calls “The Machine” that will be more powerful than anything in existence today, and it won’t run on Windows.

9. Starbucks is going to install wireless charging stations in the tables at its stores so people can just plop down their smartphone have it juice up. The trick is that the phone has to work with the wireless charging stations.

10. The Weather Channel has partnered with Twitter to deliver weather-based advertising on Twitter.

