10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Let’s dig into the news:

1. PayPal President David Marcus is joining Facebook to work on its mobile messaging products.

2. Time Warner is close to making an investment in Vice, which could value Vice at $US2 billion.

3. Apple is looking for a new head of communications, and it reportedly wants that person to be a bit more friendly, and approachable than Apple has been in the past.



4. Facebook is trying to kill Snapchat, again, with a new photo sharing app called Slingshot. Oddly, Slingshot was in the App Store, then it was pulled. Looks like it was launched too soon.

5. The LA Tech scene is really booming: Oculus VR sold to Facebook for $US2 billion, Disney bought Maker Studios for $US500 million, Apple bought Beats for $US3.2 billion, and Nasty Gal, Whisper, Tinder, and Snapchat are gaining steam.

6. Sony is trying to do an Apple TV-like gadget called the PlayStation TV.

7. Web hosting company GoDaddy has filed for an IPO.

8. Apple was supposed to announce a bunch of fixes for Apple maps at WWDC, but apparently the team responsible for Maps is in disarray, and so it missed its deadlines.

9. Secret, the app for anonymous gossip, is testing a new feature called “Secret Dens” that gets schools and workplaces talking anonymously.

10. Toyota, not wanting to be left in the dust by Google and Tesla when it comes to far out future technology, is exploring hover cars.

