10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

1. The Wall Street Journal has a nice look at the Tim Cook reign at Apple and how it’s different than the Steve Jobs era.

2. Buried in that story is the fact that Tim Cook is “actively” seeking new people to add to Apple’s board.

3. Samsung reported earnings, and they were a big miss. Samsung’s share of the high-end market is saturating, and the low-end of the market is getting eaten by no-name rivals around the world.

4. YouTube’s revenue figures leak and they’re worse than expected. Gross revenue for 2013 was $US3.5 billion versus expectations of $US5.6 billion.

5. Cloud storage company Box raised $US150 million at a $US2.4 billion valuation from hedge funds ahead of its IPO, which is now expected after Labour Day.

6. Isis, the mobile payments group backed by wireless carriers, is rebranding because ISIS, the terrorist organisation has stolen its branding thunder.

7. Keith Rabois, the former COO of Square, has raised $US9.95 million for a new company called OpenDoor which will attempt to make buying a house easier.

8. Twitter promoted Katie Stanton to lead media. She’s a well-liked executive who was previously overseeing international media operations.

9. The iPhone 6’s screen was leaked, and it’s basically indestructible. Someone tried to bend it in half, scratch with scissors, and the worst thing that happened to it is that there were fingerprints on it.

10. Meet the secretive billionaire who turned Silicon Valley into Silicon Valley by leading the development of the area.

