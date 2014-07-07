10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s going to be a warm one here in New York, with a high temperature over 90. There’s a chance of storms in the evening. Let’s get into the tech news:

1. Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin did a 40-minute interview with Vinod Khosla talking about self driving cars, San Francisco’s housing crisis, and what might have happened if they sold Google for $US1.5 million when they were still grad students.

2. Terence Kawaja, the adtech focused investment banker who leads LUMA Partners, has a must-read presentation on the future of the TV industry.

3. Google is planning to invest $US500 million to attack Amazon with Google Shopping Express, its own delivery service for local retailers.

4. Despite all the turmoil at Twitter, the executive team in charge of advertising has been untouched.

5. Here’s everything we know about the iWatch.

6. A top physicist says that by 2045, humans will no longer be the “top species”. He says that we will morph into cyborgs, and machines will be much smarter than us.

7. Fab CEO Jason Goldberg talks about his most recent pivot into online furniture.We’re going with a full-stack approach. Like a Warby [Parker] or Bonobos for furnishings but we’re even closer to the manufacturing than those guy are.”

8. Late last week ReservationHop launched, and it had people furious. The “startup” books all the seats in a restaurant ahead of schedule, without participation from the restaurant. Then it sells those seats back to you for $US5.

9. The Verge says the Logitech UE Boom is the best portable speaker on the market.

10. If you missed this over the long weekend, you need to check it out: A drone with a GoPro flies into a fireworks display and the result is mesmerising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.