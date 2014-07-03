10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Getty Images/Michael Buckner Whitney Wolfe is suing Tinder for sexual harassment.

Good morning! We’re in for stormy weather on the day before the Fourth of July in New York. Let’s look at the news:

1. Bloomberg Businessweek has a pretty brutal take down of the guys that run dating app, Tinder in reaction to the news that its being sued for harassment. A reporter revisited his notes from when he wrote a big profile of the company, and comes away with this: “When I talked to their minders at IAC and the incubator, executives were often dismissive of the two youngsters — happy to let them spin grand visions and soak up founder acclaim, while telling grownups, i.e. Wall Street analysts and investors, that Tinder was simply a lure to get Millennials to pay later in life for IAC’s profitable dating service Match.com.”

2. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg apologized for Facebook’s experiment on users to see if it could influence their emotions. “We never meant to upset you,” she said.

3. Facebook bought video adtech company LiveRail.

4. We went behind the scenes to see how an elaborate Vine video is made. Vine, the 6-second video company owned by Twitter, has created a vibrant culture of creative filmmaking. This is one example of how these videos are made.

5. 31 of the hottest startups in New York City that you should keep an eye on.

6. Evercore analyst Rob Cihra says that Apple is now selling iPhones at a faster rate than Samsung is selling smartphones.

7. Microsoft is planning a fitness band for release in the fourth quarter of this year. It will not be a “smart watch”. It will be more like Samsung’s Gear Fit. It will also be cross platform, meaning it can work with an Android phone, a Windows Phone, or an iPhone.

8. Here’s our review of Samsung’s Android smart watch: It does way too much.

9. LG is the only company that is still making plasma TVs despite the fact that plasma delivers the best viewing quality.

10. This settles the “will robots take our jobs?” debate once and for all. (The answer is no!)

Here’s a bonus for you: Kevin Fox, a veteran of many tech companies who lives near Apple’s HQ, tweeted the following, “In the last week I’ve seen two people with Apple badges off-campus wearing 80s-style wrist sweatbands. Coincidence, or camouflage?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.