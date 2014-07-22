10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s going to heat up again here in New York, with the high temperature approaching 87 degrees. Let’s look at the news.

1. Apple is putting in an order for 70-80 million iPhone 6 phones for the fall. That is its biggest order ever by a wide margin. It’s ordering 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models, with the 5.5-inch model coming a little later than the 4.7-inch model.

2. Apple will report earnings today after the market closes. Truth be told, this is the most boring of Apple’s quarterly reports. But, analysts have fallen in love with Apple all over again, so we’ll see if Apple breaks their hearts.

3. Yahoo bought app analytics company Flurry. There was no price disclosed, but it was reportedly in the hundreds of millions.

4. Here’s an Airbnb horror story: A woman rented her place to someone for 30 days, and now he won’t leave. The laws in California say he now has tenant rights.

5. Netflix reported earnings and it was all pretty much right in line with expectations. The take away from the report is that Netflix is planning a big international expansion.

6. Ousted RadiumOne CEO Gurbaksh Chahal will not sue the company after wresting a sort of apology out of them.

7. The WSJ interviewed

Shailesh Rao, who oversees international business growth for Twitter. He previously worked at Google. The difference between the two companies: “I think there’s a stronger sense of wit and play and creativity at Twitter because I think the platform affords that.”

8. Notice to Google shareholders: Tony Fadell doesn’t think Nest will be profitable for 10 years. “We could be profitable if we wanted to stop, but we have very, very big ambitions. This is a ten year kind of investment that we’re making.”

9. Aereo reveals its subscriber numbers: At the end of 2013, it had 77,596 subscribers across the country, and 27,000 in New York City.

10. New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony started his own VC firm. (Don’t say bubble! Unless, you want to. Then go ahead and say it.)

