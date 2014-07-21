10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Another clear, sunny day is coming for New York. The high will be in the low 80s. Let’s get on with the week!

1. Fred Wilson, one of the biggest backers of Bitcoin, gave three reasons why Bitcoin still isn’t popular: It’s too easily stolen, it’s hard for people to get, and the price fluctuates so much that people are scared to use it for transactions.

2. Facebook has been struggling to find a new head of business for Instagram ever since Emily White bailed for Snapchat.

3. Lyft, the car-sharing app from San Francisco, is still fighting to get clearance to launch in New York City.



4. There’s been a lot of talk about how internet service providers like Comcast could destroy net neutrality, but one thing nobody is talking about is the fact that wireless carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile are already destroying net neutrality.



5. Here’s an interview Werner Vogels, Amazon’s CTO, and the head of Amazon Web Services, one of the fastest growing software businesses in history.



6. Foxconn, the Asian manufacturing giant that makes iPhones, is diversifying into a line of wellness hotels in China.

7. The guy behind “Product Hunt,” a site that all VCs are using right now talks about his long term vision. Product Hunt has become a way to discover new mobile apps and startups. It’s where Yo was first discovered.

8. People keep asking Kevin Systrom, founder of Instagram, if selling his company for $US1 billion was selling for too little. (He keeps saying no, but he’s probably wrong.)

9. Behold the power of YouTube: Hundreds of tweens stood in line on Friday morning just to meet one of their favourite YouTube stars. (And you’ve probably never even heard of her.)

10. Ahead of Apple earnings tomorrow, take a look at this massive presentation that tells you everything you need to know about the state of Apple’s business right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.