10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Reuters T-Mobile CEO John Legere — T-Mobile’s ‘uncarrier’ strategy was one of the 10 best business decisions in 2013.

Good morning! We have scattered thunderstorms coming here in New York. Hopefully it’s nicer where you are. Let’s look at the news:

1. Google acquired Songza, a music streaming company that does curated playlists. Google reportedly paid $US39 million for the company.

2. Yahoo’s Tumblr lost a key executive. Derek Gottfrid, who was sort of like a Sheryl Sandberg for Tumblr is out of the company. In a memo from CEO David Karp , it sounds like Gottfrid was forced out.

3. A Tinder co-founder sued the company alleging harassment and the texts included as evidence in the suit are pretty bad.

4. The FTC has accused T-Mobile of hitting customers with hundreds of millions in bogus charges.

5. Anthony Noto, the Goldman Sachs banker who led Twitter’s IPO, has been named CFO. His job is deal with Wall Street analysts who aren’t happy with Twitter’s less than stellar user growth and engagement.

6. Amazon is finally speaking about its fight with Hachette. Russ Grandinetti, who leads Kindle content, says Amazon is acting “in the long-term interest of our customers.”

7. Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi says it sold 26.1 million phones in the first half of the year, which is a 271% increase on a year-over-year basis.

8. A French car sharing service called BlaBlaCar raised $US100 million in VC money. (The car sharing space is insanely crowded, and everyone is raising giant piles of cash.)

9. Amazon is suing one of its former employees for taking a job at Google.

10. Here’s a leak of the next iPhone’s screen. It curves at the edges and it’s much bigger than previous iPhones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.