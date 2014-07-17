10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s going to be sunny and warm, but not too warm here in New York. Let’s look at the news, shall we?

1. 21st Century Fox put in an unsolicited $US80 billion bid to buy Time Warner. Time Warner rejected the offer.

2. Amazon is testing out a $US9.99/month all-you-can-eat book service. Think of it as Netflix for books. Or, the library.

3. Airbnb changed its logo, and it’s pretty bad. The logo looks sexual. Plus, another company already has the same logo.

4. Google is planning to spend hundreds of millions of dollars pushing Android One, its low-cost solution for Android phones, in India.

5. Tim Cook says he does 80% of his work on an iPad, and thinks there’s no reason everyone else shouldn’t be like that, too.

6. Snapchat filed for trademarks related to payments. Perhaps this is part of its plan to monetise.

7. Microsoft’s biggest ever layoffs are happening today, Nokia will be hit hardest.

8. Marco Arment launched his new podcast app.Arment was formerly the CTO of Tumblr (and basically the cofounder). He also built, then sold Instapaper, the read it later service.

9. eBay delivered solid earnings last night powered by strong PayPal results.



10. Here are some tips and tricks to help you get the most out of using Google.

