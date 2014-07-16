10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good Morning! We’re getting one last blast rain in New York this morning, then by noon it’s supposed to clear out. Let’s look at all the news that matters:

1. Apple and IBM announced a big partnership. IBM will be selling iPhones and iPads to enterprises. It will also develop apps for businesses.

2. Yahoo’s earnings were worse than expected thanks to a poorly performing display ad business. The good news is that Yahoo negotiated to hang onto more of its Alibaba stock, so it will get to enjoy further upside if that company grows in the future.

3. New York magazine has a great profile of Kara Swisher, the most influential journalist in the technology industry.

4. Here’s a story of what it’s like for a random person on Twitter to watch as his joke goes viral across the web.

5. The chair of the Fed, Janet Yellen, said valuations for social media companies are too high.

6. Just retired Ford CEO Alan Mulally has joined Google’s board. Maybe he can help with the self-driving cars?

7. After having a high profile meltdown and lashing out at his employer, PayPal, Rakesh “Rocky” Agrawal, is back with a new startup.

8. Daily deals site LivingSocial poached an eBay executive to take over as CEO.

9. Elon Musk says Tesla will call its $US35,000 Tesla the Model III, and it will be out in 2017.

10. Samsung is reportedly in talks to buy SmartThings, a home automation company, for $US200 million.

