10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! We’re looking at another day with thunderstorms here in New York. Let’s see what’s happening in the world:

1. Microsoft will announce its biggest layoffs soon — possibly this week. The layoffs would affect over 5,800 people and would affect the Nokia group, as well as some global marketing people for the Xbox group.

2. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong would love to sell AOL to Yahoo, but Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer thinks it would be a backward-looking acquisition. The Yahoo-AOL tie up has been discussed for years, but never happens. It seems like it never will happen.

3. Bustle, the controversial women’s site founded by Bleacher Report co-founder Bryan Goldberg, raised another $US5 million in funding, and says it has 11 million monthly unique visitors.

4. Secret, the anonymous gossip app, raised $US40 million, and is valued at over $US100 million. The company is just six-months old.

5. Uber’s CEO is taking the lead in looking for a communications leader for his company. He’s looking at people with experience in politics.

6. The former White House press secretary, Jay Carney, has been mentioned as possible head of PR for Apple.

7. What it’s like to go two weeks with Soylent, the powdered, drinkable food replacement that has Silicon Valley buzzing. Overall, it’s not bad! It’s not a total food replacement, but it does a solid job of covering some meals from time to time.

8. Microsoft is planning to attack the growing market for low-cost notebooks running on Chrome by working with HP on a $US199 notebook for the holiday shopping season.



9. Ben Horowitz has a new blog post about the pressure of being a CEO of a growing company.



10. 11 secret design quirks from Apple that show the company’s obsessive attention to detail.

