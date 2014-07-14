10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! We are looking at possible thunderstorms here in New York today. Hopefully things are good where you are. Let’s see what happened over the weekend.

1. Ming Chi Kuo, one the most accurate Apple analysts in the world, says Apple is struggling to produce the 5.5-inch iPhone 6, and will therefore likely push back the release until 2015. The 4.7-inch iPhone 6 is still on track for this year, though.

2. Rap Genius raised another $US40 million in funding, this time with Dan Gilbert (owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers) leading the round. We have the complete story of the raise and the drama inside the company.

3. The New York Times has a giant story looking at Amazon and its incredible, growing power and what that power means for consumers, authors, and competitors.

4. Apple is in a bit of a tussle with the Chinese government, which said the iPhone could be used as a tool for spying.

5. Hulu paid $US80 million to be able to stream South Park right after it’s broadcast, as well as get access to the back catalogue. (The death of traditional TV is happening, but it’s slower and more expensive than most people expected.)

6. YouTube is talking about spending millions to fund premium content to help it compete against Netflix and Amazon.

7. Chinese Internet giant Alibaba now values itself at $US130 billion.

8. Samsung suspended business with a Chinese supplier accused of labour violations.

9. Here’s what it’s like shopping for a tablet in China where there are all sorts of no-name Android brands competing for your attention.

10. Management advice from LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

