10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s sunny and warm yet again in New York. Let’s get into the news:

1. The NYC taxi commission blew a hole in the plans of car sharing startup Lyft. Lyft launched in New York this week, but the TLC says it’s operating illegally.

2. Here’s the infographic Uber is sending to UberX drivers in New York City to convince them that its recent price cuts are good for the drivers.

3. Yelp thinks that Google is screwing it by promoting Google+ at the expense of Yelp results in its search engine.

4. Silicon Valley has a diversity problem, and this presentation proves it.

5. Aereo, which previously said it would shut down if it lost in the Supreme Court, has changed its mind. It plans to try to figure out a plan B.

6. Here are photos of all the millionaires, billionaires, and hanger-ons in attendance at the annual Sun Valley conference.

7. NPR told its employees that no matter what they want to put in their Twitter bio, it doesn’t matter, their tweets do reflect the opinions of their employer, so they should be careful!



8. Apple released a new environmental report and it says its carbon footprint is down 3% year-over-year, and 145 stores are using 100% renewable energy.

9. Bizarre story: A tech company that might not actually exist has seen its stock skyrocket in the past two weeks from $US0.10 per share to $US14.71, a 25,000% gain.

10. A lot of people were passing around this story by Elizabeth Spiers on Shanley Kane. We haven’t read it yet, but it’s about feminism in Silicon Valley.

