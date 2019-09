Good morning!

It’s the start of Q2, which is fun. But, because it’s April 1, there are a lot of April Fool’s jokes out there. Be careful! Don’t trust everything you read, and be especially careful with Google, those guys do over a dozen April Fool’s jokes every year.

Now, on to the news:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.