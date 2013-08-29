10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Stephen Lam/ReutersSergey Brin, CEO and co-founder of Google, wearing a Google Glass
Good morning, the news!
- Google cofounder Sergey Brin is separated from his wife of six years and dating a Google employee.
- Brin’s new girlfriend used to date Hugo Barra, an executive at Google who was working on Android… but left Android to work at Xiaomi.
- Twitter acquired Trendrr, a social media tracking startup.
- Oracle poached a leading sales person from Salesforce.com.
- Twitter updated how it displays conversations and people are freaking out because they think it looks terrible.
- Here’s a problem with Apple’s new iPhone software: The animations for opening apps are way too slow.
- The English language continues to, erm, evolve, as Twerk and Srsly are now real words.
- Cloud computing is crushing the servers businesses of companies like HP.
- This chart explains why Steve Ballmer is out: Mobile devices exploded while PCs stagnated.
- Nintendo is offering a pretty cheap — $US129 — handheld gaming device for the fall.
