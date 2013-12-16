10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Netflix Screech and his robot, Kevin (Saved by the Bell)

Good morning!

It was a big weekend for tech news!

In case you missed out, we’ve rounded up the important stuff for you here.

Here’s what you need to know today:

1. Over the weekend, Google purchased a company that makes crazy walking robots for the military.

2. AOL’s Tim Armstrong finally lets go of Patch; a network of local news sites he helped found in 2007.

3. The future of Microsoft as seen by an insider that could be the company’s next CEO.

4. What’s going on with Google’s Chromecast in 2014?

5. Apple can’t ban those pesky ‘Rate App’ dialogues.

6. The New York Times profiled Google Maps.

7. The absolute agony of Instagram.

8. The mission to decentralize the Internet.

9. Google will not answer to British court over UK privacy claim.

10. Amazon is desperate to sell more Kindle Fire devices.

