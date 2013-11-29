10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!

If you celebrated Thanksgiving yesterday, we hope you had a happy and healthy holiday!

But as you know, tech news doesn’t stop for turkey, so here’s what you need to know on this Black Friday morning:

1. The Business Insider Guide To The Best Tech Gifts – try scoring some good deals on a few of these items today!

2. The Bitcoin Survival Guide – everything you need to know about the future of money.

3. Instead of lowering the cost of its hardware, Apple has opted to include gift cards with select purchases.

4. Apple brings developers 5x more revenue than Android.

5. Here’s what a Twitter photo-sharing service could look like.

6. You’ll chuckle when you see this comic: What Tech CEOs Are Thankful For This Holiday Season.

7. Sony is disabling some PSN features for its European launch.

8. What is proper Google Glass etiquette, anyway?

9. Here’s what not to buy if you go shopping today (tablets are on the list!)

10. Before they made it big: tech CEOs talked to Business Insider about their first jobs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.