10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know before your first meeting of the day:

1. Sprint may buy T-Mobile in a $US50 billion deal. It’s not definite — the feds nixed the last attempt from a different company to buy T-Mobile.

2. Take a look inside the process of pitching a new startup to Greylock Partners. Newsweek has a deep dive inside the startup world’s most stressful experience, trying to get venture capital from the “Popes of Silicon Valley.”

3. Amazon’s new smartphone is coming on June 18. This is the one with 3D imaging.

4. Federal U.S. Marshals did something extraordinary: seized documents from a local state police department in Florida to prevent the records from being revealed to the ACLU in a public information request. The request was for information about “Stingray” surveillance. Stingrays simulate a mobile phone tower and let mobile devices connect with them, revealing their location. A stingray can see and record a device’s unique ID number and traffic data, as well as information that points to its location, according to Wired.

5. Apple has a new ad out for the iPhone 5S featuring a bunch of health apps and gadgets. See it here.

6. Here is a first look at Samsung’s new Tizen operating system. There’s a video of the whole thing.

7. Britain proposes life sentences for hackers who threaten national security. Any hackers that manage to carry out “cyberattacks which result in loss of life, serious illness or injury or serious damage to national security, or a significant risk thereof” would face the full life sentence, according to the serious crime bill proposed in Wednesday’s Queen’s speech, the Guardian reports.

8. Clinkle still isn’t the perfect replacement for cash. Valleywag has a source testing the beta version.

9. Some people are creeped out by Facebook’s new audio-matching feature. They have created a petition to stop it. Good luck with that!

10. An Uber driver was charged with assaulting a passenger. The driver was allegedly angry because the rider was taking pictures of the car with his phone.

