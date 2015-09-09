Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Samsung is reportedly laying off 10,000 people at its South Korean headquarters. The company’s smartphone business has been struggling recently.

2. Ridesharing service BlaBlaCar has reportedly raised $US160 million (£104 million) and is now worth $US1.2 billion (£780 million). This makes it Europe’s latest “unicorn” — a startup worth more than a billion dollars.

3. The technology that will make your phone’s internet 50 times faster is arriving much faster than we thought. Verizon will begin trials of 5G this year in the US, and plans to begin rolling it out commercially in 2017.

4. Apple is holding its biggest event in years today. It’s expected to unveil a new iPhone, a revamped Apple TV, and a larger iPad.

5. Periscope has secretly been developing an app for the revamped Apple TV. It will let users watch livestreams on their televisions.

6. Yahoo’s stock is tanking after getting hit with an unfavourable ruling on its Alibaba spin-off. Yahoo wants to spin off its shares in Alibaba into a separate company in a tax-free transaction, but the IRS isn’t granting the requested ruling.

7. A pastor outed as an Ashley Madison user has committed suicide. His wife spoke to CNN about the tragedy.

8. The Twitter exodus continues as the former CFO jumps ship. On Tuesday, the news broke that Mike Gupta is joining software company Docker.

9. Google is getting into the grocery delivery game. The search giant is going to trial a delivery service in San Francisco and another US city this year.

10. Vanity Fair’s “New Establishment” list is out — and Mark Zuckerberg is number one. The list is dominated by tech titans, including Travis Kalanick, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.