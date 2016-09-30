Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Qualcomm is reportedly in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors. NXP has a market cap of $32 billion (£25 billion).

2. A top Apple analyst says next year’s iPhones will be made out of glass. That’s according to Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities.

3. Microsoft is merging its Bing, Cortana, and Research units to create a 5,000 strong AI division. The company wants to “democratise artificial intelligence,” Ars Technica reports.

4. Facebook’s $2 billion (£1.5 billion) bet on virtual reality is in jeopardy because of Palmer Luckey. He founded Oculus, which was acquired by Facebook, and has been funding an alt-right group.

5. Salesforce is complaining to regulators about the Microsoft-LinkedIn deal. It wants conditions applied to the deal.

6. The insane crush on Pokémon Go’s servers was 10 times as bad as the “worst case scenario.” It was 50x what Niantic was expecting.

7. Facebook has shifted the focus of its ad tech platform Atlas, and moved it into its measurement division. It’s now in the company’s “marketing sciences” group.

8. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has lost one of his key lieutenants, Qi Lu. The exec has left the company after being involved in a bike accident.

9. Google is rebranding its business apps as G Suite, TechCrunch reports. It is also pushing machine learning into more of its products, including Google Drive.

10. Computers may kill off regional dialects in speech. A new HSBC report says that speaking to machines and hearing American voices will make regional accents much less prominent, according to Wired.

