1. Google held its big Autumn event last night. It unveiled two new smartphones, a revamped Chromecast streaming device, and the Pixel C Android tablet.

2. Evernote is cutting 47 employees and closing 3 offices as it “pulls back.” The note taking app is changing tack and shifting away from consumers in favour of becoming more of a business tool.

3. Apple now makes $US25 billion (£16 billion) a year selling to businesses. CEO Tim Cook discussed Apple’s enterprise plans at BoxWorks, a conference held by Box.

4. Leaked documents show London is considering tough new restrictions that would hurt Uber. Transport for London (TfL) is considering introducing a mandatory wait time for “private hire vehicles.”

5. German publishing powerhouse Axel Springer has bought Business Insider at a whopping $US442 million (£292 million) valuation. Axel Springer was already a previous investor.

6. One in every five people on Earth now has an Android phone. Google says there are now 1.4 billion active devices, according to The Verge.

7. Twitter is thinking of getting rid of the 140-character limit on messages. It would be massive change to what has become one of Twitter’s defining features.

8. OS X El Capitan, Apple’s new operating system, launches today. The software is free to download.

9. Tesla has revealed its newest vehicle, the Model X crossover SUV. It’s on sale now, but there are 25,000 orders in the queue — meaning a wait time of nearly a year for new buyers.

10. Apple is launching its music streaming service Apple Music in China, and it’s insanely cheap. It will cost just 10 RMB ($US1.60 or £1) per month.

