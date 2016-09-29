Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Apple has refused to join Google and Facebook’s new AI club. Partnership on AI is a consortium that also counts Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM among its founding members.

2. We’ve taken a look at the secret power players who really run Snapchat. From VP of Content Nick Bell to VP of Engineering Timothy Sehn.

3. Apple is quietly developing “iPhone 8” hardware in Israel. That’s what an Apple employee told us.

4. BlackBerry is giving up on making its own phones. It’s the end of an era.

5. Apple is going to create a stunning new UK HQ at London’s Battersea Power Station. It will move 1,400 employees from around the capital into the building.

6. There are reports swirling that Spotify might buy SoundCloud. It would mean a windfall for Twitter, which is an investor in SoundCloud.

7. Apple is aiming to launch its new MacBook Pros in late October, according to a report from MacRumors. The devices will feature a secondary touchscreen that sits above the keyboard.

8. Yahoo won’t answer the most important question about its massive hack. US Senator Al Franken wants to know when and how Yahoo first discovered it was hacked.

9. Facebook’s F8 2017 conference will be held in San Jose, California on April 18 and 19. It has outgrown San Francisco’s Fort Mason, TechCrunch reports.

10. Apple logs your iMessage contacts, and may share them with the police, The Intercept reports. While the messaging app’s encryption means the contents of your messages are obscured, the company retains logs of who you talk to.

