Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Google is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphones today. The new Nexus devices will come in two sizes, and the company is also due to launch a new laptop, a new Chromecast streaming device, and the latest version of its Android operating system.

2. Apple sold more than 13 million iPhones this weekend — a new record. This is the first time the iPhone has launched in China at the same time as elsewhere in the world, which will have contributed to the record.

3. Microsoft has changed its financial reporting structure. It comes just two years after the last change.

4. Services platform Thumbtack has raised $US125 million (£82 million). It is now valued at $US1.3 billion (£860 million), The New York Times reports — making it tech’s latest “unicorn.”

5. Microsoft has taken down a webpage promoting a cheap cardboard virtual reality headset. The “Microsoft VR Kit” looks very similar to Google Cardboard, another DIY VR headset.

6. Google’s new laptop could finally signal the triumph of Android over Chrome OS. The new Pixel C device will reportedly run Android.

7. Atlassian’s US listing plans are a huge blow to Australia’s tech sector. It’s Australia’s biggest tech company, but has chosen to file an IPO prospectus in the United States.

8. Raytheon has won a $US1 billion (£660 million) contract from the Department of Homeland Security to protect US government agencies against cyber attacks. It will help more than 100 civilian agencies.

9. Publishing platform Medium has raised $US57 million (£38 million) at a $US400 million (£264 million) valuation. It was launched three years ago by Twitter cofounder Ev Williams, and now has 25 million users.

10. Board members are starting to admit that Jack Dorsey could run both Square and Twitter. Twitter has been searching for a new permanent CEO for more than 100 days.

