Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Elon Musk has unveiled his plan to begin colonising Mars by 2022. The SpaceX founder wants to send a million people to the red planet.

2. Uber has finally found a CFO. A visa application by the company reveals an unnamed employee has been given the role, which has been empty since March 2015.

3. Leaked photos have revealed Google’s two new smartphones. Prolific phone leaker Evan Blass has got his hands on images of the upcoming Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

4. Some former Apple employees building a bunch of cool car tech have launched their first first product. Pearl has released PearlVision, a rear-facing camera and alert system for your vehicle.

5. Facebook’s product for businesses is coming next month, and will charge per employee. Facebook at Work is an enterprise messaging platform.

6. A Google self-driving car sustained major damage in its worst crash to date. The vehicles have been in three crashes caused by humans in the last month.

7. Amazon exec Mike George says the company “works backwards” to create new ideas. When developing the Amazon Echo, the first thing the company did was make a fake press release — then went from there.

8. Slack, the red-hot $3.8 billion (£2.9 billion) startup, has a hidden meaning behind its name. It’s an acronym for Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge.

9. A viral video is trying to prank iPhone 7 owners into drilling a hole in their smartphone to access a “hidden” headphone jack. Don’t do it.

10. AppLovin, a 115-employee profitable startup that has never raised money from VCs, has sold itself for $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion). The company makes personalised ads.

