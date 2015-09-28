Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured Silicon Valley this weekend. He visited Facebook, Google, and Tesla, and Apple’s Tim Cook also came to see him.

2. It’s Google’s big Autumn event on Tuesday. We’re expecting to see two new phones, a new version of Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle and Android Marshmallow, the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system.

3. Facebook is going after TV advertisers. On Sunday, it released a bevy of new products for advertisers for Facebook and Instagram.

4. Google is reportedly facing antitrust scrutiny in the US over Android. It’s similar to the ongoing European Commission investigation into Google in Europe.

5. Mark Zuckerberg wants everyone in the world to be on the internet by 2020. The Facebook CEO announced the lofty ambition at a United Nations forum on Saturday.

6. Uber is making its biggest bet yet in China. It’s launching UberCommute, a product it describes as “carpooling at the press of a button.”

7. Mark Zuckerberg announced a project to connect refugee camps to the internet. The New York Times reports that the Facebook CEO did not elaborate on how it would work.

8. Samsung has a new plan to persuade customers to switch from the iPhone. It will pay monthly instalment bills until 2016, and offer switchers a $US100 (£66) Google Play gift card in the US.

9. Vinyl sales generate more revenue than free Spotify, YouTube, and VEVO streams combined. Streaming generated $US168 million (£111 million) for the music industry in the first half of 2015, compared to $US222 million (£146 million) from vinyl.

10. Google plans to bring free Wi-Fi to 400 train stations in India. 100 stations will be connected before the end of 2016.

