Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Disney is thinking about bidding on Twitter. The social network has recently been the subject of acquisition rumours.

2. The US Department of Labour accuses secretive Silicon Valley startup Palantir of discrimination against Asians. It allegedly treated Asian applicants for jobs unfairly.

3. Lenovo has laid off hundreds more from its Moto phone division, The Verge reports. The company says the lay-offs affect “less than 2 per cent of its 55,000 employees.”

4. Google is apparently planning to launch its hybrid Andromeda operating system on a Huawei Nexus tablet and a “convertible” laptop. That’s according to a report from 9to5Mac.

5. Donald Trump suggested 400-pound man might have hacked the Democratic Party in the US instead of Russia. The Republican presidential nominee was speaking at the first presidential debate in the run-up to the election, CNN reports.

6. Oracle’s CEO gave us a rare peek at what it takes to run a $37 billion (£28 billion) company. We shadowed CEO Mark Hurd for a day.

7. A French app that shares your location has been backed by one of Twitter’s earliest investors. Benchmark’s Peter Fenton is leading a $20 million (£15 million) funding round.

8. Twitter is refusing Turkey’s request that it block the account of a prominent Turkish journalist. The Turkish government accuses Mahir Zeynalov of “instigating terrorism.”

9. The university that hosted Monday’s presidential debate charged journalists $200 (£154) to connect to its Wi-Fi. It even had staff members patrolling with special devices to prevent people from setting up their own networks.

10. Microsoft now says Windows 10 is on 400 million active devices. ZDNet reports that back in May 2016, it was only 300 million.

