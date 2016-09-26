Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Snapchat is now called Snap Inc., and is selling “Spectacles” for $129 (£99). They’re smart sunglasses with a camera mounted on them.

2. The wait for Nintendo’s next console is testing the company’s most passionate fans. The NX is going to be a combination handheld device and home console.

3. Google is shielding the website of cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs from cyberattacks, The Register reports. Krebs’ site has recently been hit by one of the largest DDoS attack ever.

4. Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey has denied writing blog posts slamming Hillary Clinton. The virtual reality pioneer has links to a pro-Trump organisation.

5. Former MSNBC anchor Carlos Watson says you can’t build a $1 billion (£770 million) new media business on advertising. Watson is CEO of Ozy Media.

6. A new Californian law forces IMDb to remove actors’ ages on request, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The law is supposed to tackle age discrimination, but raises troubling questions around freedom of speech.

7. The head of Yahoo’s popular finance app says he knew the redesign was going to “piss some people off.” Michael La Guardia is head of product for Yahoo Finance and Sports.

8. A driverless future is coming — but it won’t start with self-driving cars. It’s much easier to build driverless trucks, which tend to stick to highways rather than inner cities.

9. We took a look inside MIT’s crazy $60-million-per-year ($46 million) laboratory for geniuses. The MIT Media Lab was founded in 1985.

10. Facebook has built a world-class, murderous, Doom-playing AI. A team of researchers from the social network won first prize at a contest to build a bot capable of playing a Doom deathmatch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.