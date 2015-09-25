Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. A new feature in Apple’s latest iPhone update is causing big trouble for online retailers.Ad blockers like Crystal are stopping entire e-commerce sites from loading properly.

2. Sequoia Capital partner Roelof Botha doesn’t see a tech bubble right now. The Silicon Valley firm made a famous presentation called “RIP Good Times” to its portfolio companies in 2008, but Rotha called today’s market a “shade of grey.”

3. New data from Morgan Stanley suggest the number of Amazon’s app users is growing fast.That’s a problem for Google because people are going straight to Amazon’s standalone app to buy things, which is pressuring Google’s search business.

4. Yahoo stock sank to a new 52-week low on Thursday, partly because investors are worried about its Asian assets. Investors have become more bearish on Alibaba, which Yahoo has a 15% stake in, and that has in turn weighed on the value of Yahoo’s stock.

5. HTC has another big Android phone coming, and it looks a lot like the iPhone. HTC’s One A9 is also being called Aero.

6. Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is launching a laptop to compete with Apple’s MacBooks. The chairman of Taiwan hardware company Inventec has confirmed that it is building Xiaomi’s first foray into notebooks.

7. Microsoft has launched a new app available today that’s supposed to make it easier to schedule meetings. Invites are only available for the iPhone right now, but Microsoft says other versions are in the works.

8. Twitter is testing a new polling feature that lets users conduct quick surveys. The new polling feature was publicly showcased by Twitter CFO Anthony Noto on Thursday, who tweeted the simple query: Boxers or Briefs?

9. Swedish company Truecaller has added a new feature to one of it’s app to kill of the need for an “out-of-office” message. It can tell you whether the person you are trying to call is available or not.

10. Google’s Evernote killer is finally coming to the iPhone. The note-taking app has been on Android since 2013.

