Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Microsoft just made a deal with Chinese internet company Baidu, where Baidu will provide an easy way for customers to download a legal, licensed version of Windows 10. In return, these Windows computers will have Baidu as their default search engine instead of Microsoft’s Bing, and Baidu.com as their default home page on the Edge browser instead of MSN.

2. A flaw in iOS 9 reportedly bypasses the passcode to grant access to an iPhone’s photos and contacts. According to Apple Insider, the bypass can be thwarted by creating a custom alphanumeric passcode, rather than a simple four-digit one.

3. Uber is looking to raise as much as $US1.3 billion more for its China branch. The company announced that it had closed a $US1.2 billion (£786 million) funding round for its China branch last month, but now wants to raise that amount to $US2.5 billion (£1.64 billion).

4. Europe just caused a massive headache for American tech companies. Advocate General Yves Bot, an advisor to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has said the “safe harbour” agreement for transferring data between the US and EU is “invalid,” because of concerns over US spying.

5. Facebook has released support for 360-degree videos for Facebook on the web and Android. It showed off its virtual reality future with a tour of a new ‘Star Wars’ planet.

6. Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds, has released a trailer for a movie based on the gaming franchise. The Angry Birds trailer boasts a star-studded cast including Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, and Danny McBride.

7. Pebble, the startup that makes some of the most popular smartwatches in the world, has launched a new model with a slimmer build and round face. CEO Eric Migicovsky said the company had women’s smaller wrists and design preferences in mind.

8. PC sales are expected to drop 7.3% this year, to 291 million units, and remain stagnant next year as well. But research firm Gartner says that they will ramp up 4% in 2017 when businesses finally start to adopt Windows 10.

9. The iPhone 6s could be just as powerful as Apple’s new MacBook.Daring Fireball’s John Gruber compared test results from the iPhone 6S and new MacBook to find that the results from Apple’s latest iPhone were actually higher in some cases.

10. iPhone ad blocking apps will ‘only’ cost $US1 billion in lost advertising revenues. UBS analysts say concerns over the launch of iOS 9 and the subsequent release of ad blocking apps — like Crystal and Purify — into the Apple App Store have been “overblown.”

