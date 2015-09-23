Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Facebook has revealed how it’s planning to make money from messaging. The company is working on a new ad type called “Click to Message” ads.

2. Instagram now has 400 million monthly active users. More than half of its most recent 100 million users live in Europe and Asia, and that more than 75% of total users live outside the US.

3. Deals site Groupon is laying off 1,100 people and closing down operations in seven countries. The job cuts will come from Groupon customer service and in its international Deal Factory department.

4. The first reviews of the iPhone 6S are in. Critics love it but say you should only buy it if you have an older iPhone.

5. Uber is launching a new carpooling service in China, The Verge reports. Uber Commute will match up long-distance drivers with passengers along their commute and let them split the cost of the trip.

6. GoPro CEO Nick Woodman says the company’s newest product, the GoPro Hero4 Session, isn’t selling as well as some would like because people are still excited about buying the regular GoPro. GoPro is now working on making it easier to get your footage off the camera and into the cloud.

7. France’s Constitutional Council has upheld a ban on UberPOP, the taxi service marketed in France by Uber. The decision leaves in place existing French law which bans non-licensed companies from providing taxi services.

8. Web-performance and security startup Cloud just raised $US110 million (£71.7 million) from Fidelity, Google, and Microsoft. The company started out as a class project at Harvard.

9. New York startup Quirky is filing for bankruptcy. It has agreed to sell its smart home business for $US15 million (£9.7 million).

10. Mark Zuckerberg’s sister is joining VC firm Kleiner Perkins. Arielle Zuckerberg, who has worked at Google and most recently worked at mobile app management startup Humin, will join the firm as an associate partner.

