Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Apple plans to release a car by 2019. The company is reportedly referring to the initiative, called Project Titan, as a “committed project” internally, and plans to triple the number of people working on it.

2. Passion Capital partner Eileen Burbidge is the new chair of Tech City UK, the organisation which looks after the UK’s technology industry and connects it to the government. Burbidge has already set up an entrepreneur advisory panel to help direct the organisation.

3. Uber’s technical infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with its rapid growth. The company is growing so fast that every three months, what was peak traffic becomes its average traffic.

4. Oyster, an e-book subscription service often referred to as the “Netflix for books,” is shutting down. A “portion” of the team will be heading to Google Play Books, its online bookstore equivalent.

5. Notorious forum 4chan has been sold to Hiroyuki Nishimura, the founder of 2channel. The forum was based on the Futaba channel — a Japanese-language imageboard dedicated to anime and manga — which was in turn inspired by 2channel.

6. Facebook is being accused of spying on Belgian citizens like the NSA.The Belgian Privacy Commission (BPC) is bringing a lawsuit against the company for alleged breaches of the country’s privacy laws.

7. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings believes that within the next 10 to 20 years, all of television will be on the internet. Hastings says that all current networks will move to on-demand services.

8. Pandora shares shot up on Monday after moving closer to a win in its dispute regarding music royalty rates. Shares rose 5.74% in trading in the US on Monday, closing at $US20.83.

9. French music streaming service Deezer is filing for an IPO in Paris. Bloomberg sources say the company is trying to raise money in a transaction that could value it at €1 billion ($US720 million).

10. France has rejected Google’s appeal against the global enforcement of “right to be forgotten” removals. Google had appealed a French data regulator’s order to remove search results from its global search domain google.com as well as its European domains.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.