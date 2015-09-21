Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off your week.

1. Apple’s iOS App Store has suffered its first major attack. Several cyber security firms reported finding a malicious programme called XcodeGhost embedded in hundreds of apps.

2. Investor Bill Gurley thinks that Amazon has built a service that weakens Google’s search business. Gurley says Google is the last place that Amazon Prime users look when searching for products.

3. Barrons published a report on Sunday which says that GoPro shares could plummet another 28%. That would see shares slip to $US25 because investors are “skittish” about the company’s ability to ward off Apple’s new high-resolution video camera.

4. Samsung is rumoured to be planning to launch a licensing programme for its Galaxy phones in the US, Forbes reports. Apple has already announced an iPhone Upgrade Programme.

5. London ridesharing startup Hailo is in talks to raise a crucial new round of funding by the end of this year.People close to the matter told Business Insider that Hailo could be forced to make tough decisions about staffing if it doesn’t raise money by Christmas.

6. We dug into Alibaba’s financials after Barron’s published a cover story on why Alibaba’s business and stock look like trouble. It seems that while the statistics remain murky, the doom and gloom over Alibaba’s business is unfounded.

7.There’s a global alliance forming to stop Uber’s world domination. Lyft founder and president John Zimmer called his company’s new partnership with Didi Kuaidi “the first step toward global coverage.”

8. Google is working on a mysterious new “WiFi access point” device. The company refers to it some recent FCC paperwork.

9. The CEO of Symphony, the secure messaging app backed by some of Wall Street’s biggest names, says that the service isn’t a Bloomberg killer. It’s an email killer instead.

10. Google is going to announce some new Android products on September 29. The company sent out invitations for its event on Friday night, where it will likely introduce new Android smartphones and an updated version of Chromecast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.