Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Apple won a battle in its ongoing legal war against Samsung. An appeals court rejected a previous decision not to ban Samsung devices which infringed on three of Apple’s patents.

2. There are more leaked photos of the upcoming Blackberry phone that runs on Android. It has a slide-out keyboard.

3. German food delivery startup HelloFresh has raised €75 million (£54 million) in funding. The company is now valued at €2.6 billion (£1.8 billion).

4. First Round Capital is leading a $US100 million funding round in Clover Health. The company brings software into healthcare to deliver a better experience.

5. Spanish startup TypeForm has raised £9.7 million in funding. It wants to reinvent online forms.

6. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff hit out at Apple for the low number of women that it has on stage. Salesforce has many women speakers at its Dreamforce conference.

7. Verizon will offer roaming in Cuba. Visitors previously had to purchase a pay as you go phone to make calls in the country.

8. There’s some interesting new data about people who use ad blockers. France had the highest percentage of ad blocker users.

9. Details of Google’s new Chromecast have leaked online. It will feature a new “Fast Play” mode.

10. A new Apple Store designed by Jony Ive has opened in Belgium. There’s lots of wood and trees.

