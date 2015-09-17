Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start your day.

1. Apple was forced to delay the release of the new operating system for the Apple Watch after it found a crucial bug. There’s no update on when watchOS 2 will be released.

2. A former Microsoft employee is suing the company over alleged gender discrimination. Katie Moussouris claims that Microsoft systematically discriminates against the women technologists it employs.

3. Apple has released iOS 9, the updated operating system for iPhones and iPads. The update focuses on security and stability, rather than new features.

4. Jack Dorsey has made it clear that he intends to stay CEO of payments company Square, even as he’s in the running for permanent CEO. Twitter’s board previously said that it wanted a full-time CEO.

5. Google has hired engineers from Amazon to work on a new wearable tech initiative called “Project Aura.” The project is focused on Google Glass, as well as other wearable devices.

6. Microsoft has ended support for its Zune music service. Zune was launched in 2007 but never became the iPod-killer that Microsoft wanted it to be.

7. Google’s moonshots and non-internet-related businesses could be losing as much as $US4 billion every year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the companies could have a negative value when spun out of Alphabet.

8. Sony says that China’s strict censorship is hurting PlayStation sales in the country. The company says that working with the Chinese government is “time-consuming.”

9. “Grand Theft Auto” developer Rockstar Games has called a BBC show about the company “random, made up b******s.” Rockstar refused to co-operate with the BBC on the show.

10. Leaked documents show that Didi Kuaidi, Uber’s biggest rival in China, is making some huge losses. However, it did show that private car requests grew 16% every week.

