Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. The iPhone 7 launches today. Apple’s next flagship phone is here.

2. Samsung has officially, finally recalled the Galaxy Note 7. The phone’s batteries have been exploding.

3. Apple is loading up talent for its push into Google Glass territory. CEO Tim Cook thinks there’s a lot of opportunity in augmented reality.

4. Google Maps is the “Swiss army knife” of the company’s smart assistant future. Maps boss Jen Fitzpatrick joined Google way back in 1999.

5. Next week, Oracle will start a price war with Amazon over cloud computing. Amazon has been trying to pick off Oracle’s customers.

6. Kit Harrington will star as the villain in this year’s “Call of Duty” game. Harrington is best known for playing Jon Snow in epic fantasy TV series “Game of Thrones.”

7. Nintendo’s $35 (£35 in the UK) accessory for Pokémon Go launches today. the Pokémon Go Plus gadget lets you play with the accessory in the background.

8. Elon Musk just shared the “biggest epiphany” he has had this year. The Tesla CEO says that “what really matters is the machine that builds the machine, the factory.”

9. Apple is on a moderation rampage after porn was found in iOS 10, Gizmodo reports. The GIF search feature in iMessage was capable of showing some very un-PG results.

10. London could be the next city to crack down on Airbnb. An influential Parliamentary committee has asked the London mayor Sadiq Khan whether he thinks the rental company is driving up property prices in the city.

