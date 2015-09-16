Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple’s rumoured car project is having a “big impact” on Tesla. Apple has reportedly hired many employees from Tesla.

2. HP intends to cut between 25,000 and 30,000 jobs. It has already let around 51,000 people go.

3. Google says that it does not want to start producing cars. The company’s managing director for Germany, Austria and Switzerland said that it wants to work with auto manufacturers, not replace them.

4. San Francisco luxury bus startup Leap has declared bankruptcy. It used to serve juice to riders, but now its buses are being sold for $US5 (£3.26) each.

5. Google has invested $US32.5 million (£21 million) in healthcare startup Oscar. The company lets people talk to doctors for free.

6. VC Bill Gurley has listed some of the tech startups that he thinks could be doomed. He thinks that Shyp, Postmates, and Instacart could have trouble ahead.

7. Snapchat will now let users pay $US.99 (£0.65) to replay snaps. It also added a “lens” feature which animates selfies.

8. A proposed class action lawsuit claims that Twitter is eavesdropping on DMs. It’s all about the link shortening function in DMs, but Twitter says that it intends to fight the suit.

9. 300 Danish taxi drivers are set to protest against Uber today. The drivers are upset that Denmark hasn’t taken action to make drivers pay taxes.

10. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted that users may soon be able to delete stock Apple apps from their iPhones. Currently apps like Stocks and Videos can’t be deleted.

