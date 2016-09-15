Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. The Alphabet-funded free Wi-Fi kiosks in New York are scrapping web browsing because too many people were using it for porn. The initiative is backed by Google’s parent company via spinoff Footpath Labs.

2. Apple has made a big hire that could mean it’s serious about taking on cable. It has brought on former Time Warner Cable exec Peter Stern.

3. Salesforce adds to its $4 billion (£3 billion) spending spree by quietly buying another company. The enterprise business acquired Gravitytank, a Chicago-based consulting agency.

4. The CEO of the video-streaming site Amazon bought for $1 billion (£760 million) explained why it’s showing people eat food live. Twitch recently launched a “social eating” channel.

5. Microsoft just edged out Facebook and proved it has changed in an important way. It has the most employees of any company contributing to open source projects.

6. The Amazon Echo is being released in the UK and Germany this Autumn. Amazon’s voice-controlled home computer is finally coming to Europe.

7. Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at what could be Apple’s next big product. The exec thinks there’s a lot of potential in augmented reality tech.

8. Microsoft accidentally sent an Xbox One to a random guy months before it was even announced. Jai Li ordered a new laptop in 2013, but was sent a secretive prototype console instead.

9. Some of the biggest Android Wear manufacturers won’t be launching new smartwatches this year, CNET reports. LG, Huawei, and Lenovo’s Motorola all won’t be bringing out new smartwatches this Autumn.

10. The World Anti-Doping Agency says it was hacked by Russia. WADA has announced that hackers broke into its database and viewed info on athletes, The Verge reports.

