Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Analyst Gene Munster says that Apple’s “record” iPhone sales were probably flat. He says that Apple’s positivity is more about production than demand.

2. Google has hired an auto-industry veteran to head its self-driving car business. John Krafcik is the former CEO of Hyundai Motors America.

3. The Google Glass engineer who left to join Facebook’s Oculus has quietly rejoined Google. He was part of the team that built the Oculus Rift.

4. Google has been found guilty of violating Russian antitrust regulations. Russian’s Federal Antimonopoly Service says that Google bundling its own apps with Android was “abusing its dominant market position.”

5. Spotify says it’s growing even faster since the launch of rival music streaming service Apple Music. Spotify’s CEO has argued that more streaming services means more people are aware of the technology.

6. The most popular file-sharing service for music in the US has been shut down by the Department of Justice. Sharebeast.com was seized yesterday, along with albumjams.com.

7. Google chairman Eric Schmidt has launched a thinly veiled attack on Apple Music. He referred to the idea of using “elite taste-makers” for music streaming as 10 years out of date.

8. Alibaba has hit back at a Barron’s cover story which accused it of faking key metrics. The company says that Barron’s made incorrect calculations.

9. Symphony, the new messaging application for bankers, will be publicly launched today. It’s backed by some top Wall Street banks, and will be a rival to Bloomberg’s messaging system.

10. The former CEO of Bitcoin exchange Mt Gox has been charged with embezzling £1.7 million worth of bitcoin. The exchange shut down in 2014 after customer money disappeared.

