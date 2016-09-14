Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. The iPhone 7 reviews are out. We’ve rounded up the verdicts.

2. The cockiest guy in self-driving cars thinks his competitors are “jokers” and “sellouts.” George Hotz leads autonomous vehicle startup Comma.ai.

3. One of Silicon Valley’s hottest young VC firms is crumbling. Rothenberg Ventures is the talk of Silicon Valley.

4. iOS 10 is here. Apple has rolled out the latest version of its mobile operating system.

5. With 100 million players, “League of Legends” is officially the biggest game in the world. The multiplayer game is made by Riot Games.

6. A small corner of Jack Dorsey’s empire could help countless small businesses. Wall Street is getting excited about Square Capital.

7. Google’s Diane Greene has a secret weapon against Amazon Web Services to win customers. The executive is touting access to Google’s engineering talent as a selling point.

8. Samsung is capping Note 7 batteries at 60% charge to prevent battery explosions, The Next Web reports. The company is pushing out a software update in South Korea that will stop the phone from fully charging.

9. UK spymasters are planning to build a “Great British Firewall,” The Financial Times reports. The project will apparently block malicious websites and battle cyberattacks.

10. An iOS 10 bug was bricking users’ phones. Apple says the problem should be fixed.

