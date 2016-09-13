Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Microsoft will actually pay you to use its newest web browser. It will give you rewards for browsing the internet using Edge.

2. Facebook just rubbed one of Google’s biggest missed opportunities it its face. Google has failed to build a killer SMS app in the way Apple did with iMessage.

3. Apple’s Ireland tax bill could give the US Treasury a very expensive headache. Paying the massive bill could drastically reduce its tax bill in the US, Bloomberg reports.

4. $6 billion (£4.5 billion) Atlassian once took a $60 million (£45 million) investment it didn’t need so employees could cash out. It already had $55 million (£41 million) in the bank at the time.

5. Twitter’s new, longer tweets are coming on September 19, The Verge reports. The social network is going to stop counting links and photos towards its 140-character limit soon.

6. Instagram is letting users filter comments using blocklists. TechCrunch reports the photo-sharing social network will also show friends’ comments first.

7. Larry Page is the reason we still don’t have a Google self-driving car. Some Google employees reportedly wanted to explore partial automotion tech, but Page said no.

8. The legendary co-creator of “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” and “Starcraft” is retiring at age 42. Chris Metzen, VP of Story and Franchise Development at Blizzard, is stepping down.

9. Ford paid more than $65 million (£49 million) for shuttle-van startup Chariot. The company provides an alternative to the mass-transit system in the Bay Area.

10. Apple came up with the “AirPods” name in 2015 but managed to keep it under wraps. The company filed the trademark for its new wireless headphones in an obscure trademark office that doesn’t put its applications online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.