Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Elon Musk has announced big improvements coming to Autopilot. Tesla vehicles’ semi-autonomous mode is going to make more use of radar.

2. A 6-year-old boy has been injured by an exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7, The New York Post reports. The new smartphone has been recalled by Samsung after battery faults have led to dozens of exploding phones.

3. Apple is moving beyond smartphones by building a world where you never take off your headphones. Its new wireless AirPods hint at a future where computers are controlled more and more by your voice.

4. A former Tesla and Google exec who worked for George Bush has explained why he wants Republicans to vote for Hillary Clinton. Ricardo Reyes is cofounder of grassroots network Republicans for Hillary.

5. The real Edward Snowden gives a powerful speech at the end of the new “Snowden” movie. The film about the exiled NSA whistleblower is directed by Oliver Stone.

6. Google unveiled a feature that Uber has been blocking startups from making for years. Google Maps now contains a ride-hailing app price comparison feature, something that Uber has previously not allowed.

7. Apple is rethinking its strategy on self-driving cars, The New York Times reports. The company has reportedly laid off dozens of employees from Project Titan, its secretive car project.

8. Amazon and Pandora are set to announce a new versions of their music streaming services. Both companies are trying to finalise deals with rights holders after months of negotiations.

9. Verily, the life sciences company owned by Google parent company Alphabet, is launching a new venture to tackle Diabetes. It has teamed up with Sanofi to launch Onduo.

10. Apple CEO Tim Cook has shown off some of the first photos shot with the iPhone 7. The images were taken by a professional photographer for Sports Illustrated, 9to5mac reports, and are of a Titans-Viking NFL game.

