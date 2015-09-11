Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to finish off your week.

1. Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao is dropping the appeal on her gender discrimination case. Pao was engaged in legal action against venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, her former employer.

2. Google is rolling out its Apple Pay competitor in the US. Android Pay lets users pay for items at real-world locations using their smartphones.

3. Uber’s biggest Chinese rival has reportedly invested in its biggest US competitor. Didi Kuaidi has apparently invested in Lyft.

4. One of Apple’s partners accidentally revealed a detail about the new iPad Pro that Apple didn’t tell us about. Adobe wrote on its website that the super-size tablet has 4GB of RAM, but subsequently removed the information.

5. Apple may have spent $US3 billion (£1.9 million) just to hire Jimmy Iovine. Iovine joined Apple when it acquired Beats in May 2014.

6. The Washington Post is blocking people with ad blockers from reading its articles. A spokesperson told us that “without income via subscriptions or advertising, we are unable to deliver the journalism that people coming to our site expect from us.”

7. It took GM five years to fix a hack that let researchers track vehicles and disable brakes at high speeds. Wired reports that the hack gave the attacker control over almost everything in the vehicle except steering itself.

8. The creator of Angry Birds is launching a totally new game. We spoke to a Rovio exec about the company’s plans to turn its fortunes around.

9. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick got heckled during the filming of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” A protester accused Kalanick’s company of destroying taxi-industry jobs.

10. Photos of the TSA’s master keys leaked online and now anyone can 3D print their own copies. It means that luggage using TSA-approved locks is no longer necessarily secure.

