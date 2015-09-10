Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. With the launch of the new iPhone 6s, Apple is fundamentally changing how you use your smartphone. The new device includes “3D Touch,” a pressure-sensitive screen that lets users tap harder for different options.

2. A former Ashley Madison exec is threatening to sue a security researcher. Brian Krebs published a story about how former CTO Raja Bhatia allegedly spotted security flaws in a competitor’s site, and Bhatia is now threatening Krebs with a libel lawsuit.

3. Apple has released a significant update to its Apple TV top box. Developers will be able to build apps for the new device, and there is a new focus on gaming.

4. Apple also announced a product that Steve Jobs famously hated. The Cupertino company is building a stylus. It is called the Apple Pencil, will retail for $US99 (£64), and was launched alongside the new super-size iPad Pro.

5. Tinder has made a radical change to the way it works. It is now possible to “super like” someone by starring their profile or swiping upwards as a sign of particular interest.

6. Square plans to IPO in the next few months, despite uncertainty about its CEO. Jack Dorsey is currently also CEO of Twitter, as the social network searches for a new permanent boss.

7. The CEO of RadiumOne reportedly wanted to pay an ex-San Francisco mayor $US1 million to make domestic-violence charges “go away.” Gurbaksh Chahal at one point faced 45 felony counts, and apparently didn’t them to disrupt his company’s IPO.

8. Uber has lost another legal round in the fight over how to classify its drivers. The California Employment Development Department determined a former Uber driver was an employee rather than a contractor, as Uber maintains.

9. Google Maps is putting Europe’s human traffickers out of business. The proliferation of smartphones and GPS is empowering refugees to make their own way across the continent, without paying extortionate fees to traffickers.

10. The new iPhone battery is smaller than the one in its predecessor. The iPhone 6 had a 1810 mAh capacity, MacRumors reports, but a promo video suggests the iPhone 6s will only have 1715 mAh.

